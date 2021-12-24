Man, daughter attacked at Pothencode

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Barely a few days after the brutal murder of a 32-year-old by an 11-member armed gang, Pothencode is once again in the news for all the wrong reasons. This time, it’s a father-daughter duo who were attacked by a three-member gang near Venjaramoodu junction on Wednesday night.

Venjaramoodu native Sha and his minor daughter Naurin were returning from a city hospital when they were attacked by a group of youths. The Pothencode police said the youths who came in a car had a war of words with the father-daughter duo over parking of the car.

Alleging that the car driven by the Venjaramoodu native brushed against their vehicle, the youths rained blows on the man, who was in the driving seat, and manhandled the girl, when she tried to save her father.

Sha in his complaint said the youths who attacked him were in an intoxicated state and they did not spare the girl, when she tried to protect her father.

The police said one of the suspects Faisal had criminal antecedents. “Faisal has a few criminal cases in Mangalapuram station. He was involved in the highway robbery held at Pallippuram in April. We have identified the suspects and they will be arrested soon,” said a police officer.