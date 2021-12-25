STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Spirits high, sales low this Christmas

Many traders say the financial crisis due to the pandemic outbreak is affecting consumers’ purchasing behaviour.

Published: 25th December 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

A popular home appliances shop at Vellayambalam decked up with Christmas decorations to welcome customers | B P Deepu

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The home appliances and consumer electronics industry in the capital continues its struggle to stay afloat and recover from the loss it suffered since the pandemic outbreak. Despite the advertisements and offers, sales are yet to pick up in the home appliances market this Christmas season. 

According to market experts, Kerala is in a deep financial crisis and people don’t have the purchasing capacity that they once had. Also, a large section of consumers has migrated to online shopping. Normally, the industry records a 25 to 50 per cent increase in business during Christmas. 

Many retailers say the industry, however, is seeing a slight improvement than last year. “Things are slowly returning to normal. But this Christmas, the sale is only average. We are continuing the earlier discounts instead of giving  an exclusive Christmas offer. I believe the shopping season for Malayalis is always Onam. There was a boom in the sale of smart TVs earlier because of the online classes and OTT releases. We are expecting more sales in January,” said S Gauthaman, managing director of QRS. 

Many buyers are scared of the third wave of the pandemic, say traders in the city. “People are buying only essential appliances like washing machines, refrigerators. Lakhs of people have returned from Gulf countries and are jobless now. This is impacting our market. The past two years have been rough and we have suffered a minimum of 30 per cent loss each year due to the pandemic,” said Surendran D, managing director of Supriya Home Appliances and Electricals. 

“The customers are bringing appliances for servicing instead of buying new ones. It will take another two years for the industry to get back on its feet,” he added. 

According to a spokesperson of Lulu Mall, which recently opened in the capital, business is good as there are many inaugural offers. “There is good footfall and the products are moving. We are giving 10 to 70 per cent discount as an inaugural offer on various products, including electronic goods,” said the official. 

Though many retailers and dealers have launched online platforms for selling white goods, the response is lukewarm as people prefer established platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.  

“Online shopping is a blessing in disguise. The internet operates 24 hours a day, so do e-commerce websites and applications. Shop-at-any-time is the basic now. The return and refund options make the experience hassle-free when it comes to online shopping. And these websites offer a cheaper price. As competition rises between e-commerce platforms, products become cheaper and come with pocket-friendly EMIs,” said Anupriya S, a techie. 

Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti general secretary S S Manoj said multinational online shopping brands are giving better offers, which is one of the reasons the industry is struggling. “Knowingly or unknowingly the government and the authorities are promoting it,” said Manoj.

In a quandary

  • Normally, the industry records a business of around 25 to 50 per cent during Christmas. However, this year, customer response have been lukewarm
  • Many traders say a large section of customers has moved to online shopping due to better offers and hassle-free return policy
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christmas
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp