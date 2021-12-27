Poet Prabha Varma forays into classical Carnatic kritis

MS Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It will be a new chapter in the decades-long poetic life of Prabha Varma. A concert in the capital city on the evening of December 30 will mark his foray into classical Carnatic kritis. Noted vocalist and playback singer Dr. K R Shyama will render Varma’s compositions at an event hosted by the Vyloppilly Sanskrithi Bhavan at 5 pm.

Dr. K R Shyama

After doyens like Swathi Thirunal, Irayimman Thampi and Kutty Kunju Thankachi, only a few Keralites have explored writing Carnatic kritis, perhaps because of the perception that music holds sway over lyrics in the raga-centric classical music form. For Varma, it is a challenge worth taking. He has crafted kritis in the conventional format while laying stress on “meaningful” verses.

“Poetry gives me full freedom. As a writer, I had certain limitations in penning the Carnatic kritis. But I was so excited about the challenge that awaited me. The genre demands distinctive diction and vast experience as a listener. My acquaintance with temple music and Carnatic concerts since my childhood helped me a lot,” Varma says. The kritis were set to music by Shyama, the vocalist herself.

An assistant professor at the Department of Music, Government College for Women, she wants to see more writers entering the field of Carnatic music. “Kerala has many accomplished poets and lyricists, but something is stopping them from experimenting with Carnatic music. We require a continuation for the glorious past. I must say Varma has done a wonderful job,” she said.

Prabha Varma

On the broader aspect, Varma has followed the tradition of praising Hindu deities in most of the works. But, according to Shyama, his lyrics stand out for their structural beauty. “The lyrical quality and placement of certain words left me spellbound. The lyrics were poetic to the hilt, but they won’t overshadow the music,” she says. The two-hour concert has compositions in praise of Lord Ganapathi, Lord Krishna and Goddess Saraswathi.

According to Varma, the praise for the divine has greater significance. “The words ‘annapoorneswari’ or ‘ardhanareeswara’ have broader meanings. They cannot be understood just as descriptions of gods. All through, my focus was on capturing the right bhava,” he says.

The varied ragas include Kamboji, Kurinji, Amritavarshini, Sreeranjini and Keeravani. Vaikom Padma Krishnan will play the violin. He will be accompanied by Cherthala R Jayadevan on the mridangam and Thiruvananthapuram Rajesh on the ghatam. Varma has also done a sort of experimentation with the concluding “mangalam”, as the thankful prayer will be in praise of Mother Earth.