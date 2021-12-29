Corp to check looting by contractors at Santhikavadam crematorium

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation has decided to take stern action to put an end to the alleged looting by contractors in connection with the cremation of bodies at Santhikavadam non-electric crematorium at Thycaud. The council meeting held here on Tuesday decided to collect the fee directly at the corporation counter at Santhikavadam similar to fee collection at electric crematorium situated on the premises.

The meeting also decided to credit the fee to the bank account of the contractor at regular intervals. The decision was taken amid widespread complaints that the corporation is charging double the fixed rate. The ashes will henceforth be handed over through the corporation counter only. Currently, all this is done directly by the contractor.

Boards showing rates fixed by the corporation for conducting funerals will be put up. A Kudumbashree counter will be set up for selling pooja items. Employees will be strictly instructed not to perform funerals under the influence of alcohol or while smoking. The existing contract for the operation of non-electric crematorium is about to expire and an open tender will be floated soon.

Meanwhile, it was decided to charge more for the cremation of bodies brought from nearby panchayats. The tariff for this will be renewed soon. Currently, the normal rate set by the corporation for the use of non-electric crematorium is Rs 1,600. The break-up is Rs1,500 for cremation and Rs.100 for cleaning. Those belonging to the BPL category need to pay only Rs 750. Health Standing Committee chairperson Jameela Sreedharan said that the corporation move came in the wake of complaints, which said that the contractor was charging up to Rs 3,000 while issuing a receipt for only Rs 1,600.

Mayor S Arya Rajendran told the council meeting that there were 12,349 people in the city who were yet to receive even a single dose of Covid vaccine. Of the 8,108 people who were administered Covaxin, it was too late to receive the second dose. The deadline for receiving the second dose of Covishield of 58,571 has expired. The ward-wise list was handed over to the councillors.

The mayor also said that councillors should contact those in their respective wards to ensure vaccination. The figures were disclosed in the context of the Omicron spread, as part of a government-mandated data collection by the corporation. A special list of those who have not yet taken a single dose due to health reasons will be compiled.