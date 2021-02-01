STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vendors in Technopark hit hard as ‘customers’ work from home

Since lockdown was imposed in March last year, all shops in IT park have stayed closed

Published: 01st February 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

IT companies in Technopark

IT companies in Technopark

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With IT companies in Technopark here entertaining work-from-home culture since the pandemic hit, the past 10 months have been a nightmare for people running non-IT businesses inside the park. Since the lockdown was imposed in March last year, all the shops, including restaurants, in Technopark have stayed closed. The work-from-home policy adopted by the government and IT firms has hit around 50 vendors who depend on the techies for revenue.

While the government intervened and provided the vendors a three-month rent waiver from April to June last year, the Technopark authorities later asked them to either pay the pending rent or quit.“Around 50 shops, including restaurants, in Technopark depended on techies. Now, our future looks bleak,” said Tigy Tankachan, secretary, Technopark Vendors Association (TVA). “Even IT companies are promoting work from home as they are making profits and the productivity of employees is good. None is concerned about our plight,” he said. 

The Group of Technology Companies (GTech), the industry body of IT and Business Process Management organisations in Kerala, has said employees can come to office after getting vaccinated. While the decision would benefit the vendors, they are unsure about an immediate turnaround in their situation.Most of the vendors are engineers and other professionals providing support services like restaurants, automatic car wash, laundromats and tailoring shops. 

“We cater to several techies and our services are exclusively offered to employees in Technopark. We are fully dependent on them. We invested substantially in our ventures and are employing over 1,000 people in all the units, besides indirectly employing more than 3000 people. Though we reopened some restaurants in January, we could not make decent revenue,” Tigy said. Vineeth Sankar, a laundry shop owner in Technopark, said all the shops closed in March last year, immediately after the state government announced the lockdown.

“We immediately sent our employees home and paid them salaries for a few months. Now, we have no resources to pay them. Since our shops are inside Technopark, there is a standing instruction from authorities that we cannot cater to people outside. We are fully dependent on employees here,” said Vineeth. 

The TVA filed a memorandum in January before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers Kadakampally Surendran and T M Thomas Isaac, the IT secretary and the Technopark CEO seeking exemption from rent till March. However, it is yet to get a response. IT secretary Mohammed Y Safirulla told TNIE that the requests of non-IT establishments are under the government’s consideration. 

“We already gave them a six-month waiver from April 2020. They have submitted a petition now and it is under the government’s consideration,” he said. Vendors said they got only a three-month waiver.
Technopark CEO Sasi Meethal said Technopark too has raised the concerns before the government and is awaiting its final call.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT companies Technopark
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp