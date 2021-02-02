Vijayaraghavan continues tirade against Muslim League

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as his remarks against the Muslim League kicked up a row, CPM state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan continued his tirade against the League.Launching a fresh attack, he alleged that the IUML attempted to create communal polarisation with its agitation against economic reservation. The Congress’ tacit support to minority communalism in the name of opposing Hindu fundamentalists, will only serve to strengthen the BJP, observed Vijayaraghavan.

In an article published in party mouthpiece ‘Desabhimani’ on Monday, he explained his stance on his remarks against the League.The IUML took out a protest against economic reservation and even tried to instigate other community organisations.

The attempt was to create communal polarisation. Even though economic reservation was part of UDF policy, the Congress leadership failed to raise its voice against such an attempt by the League. Vijayaraghavan warned Congress against indulging in minority communalism. “The CPM is of the view that all secular forces should unite against Hindu fundamentalism and the anti-people economic policies of the Modi government,” he said.

Mor Coorilos slams Vijayaraghavan’s communal barbs

T’Puram: Convener of LDF A Vijayaraghavan who has been facing flak for his controversial comments against the Indian Union Muslim League has got yet another rebuttal, this time from Geevarghese Mor Coorilos, Metropolitan of Niranam diocese of Malankara Jacobite Syrian Church. In a Facebook post, Mor Coorilos said he cannot help but say that it is not right to claim that Muslim League is a communal party when it has always stood for secularism. Without naming Vijayaraghavan, Mor Coorilos said it is not fair by a progressive party to communalise the situation when the elections are around the corner.