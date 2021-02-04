15 workers in private sector to get state awards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fifteen labourers from private sector have been chosen for the “Thozhilali Sreshta” Award. This was announc ed he re on Wednesday by Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan. He would distribute the honour that carries `1 lakh in cash prize and a citation will be distributed at a function to be held at Mahatma Ayyankali Hall at 2:30 pm on Friday.

The winners were chosen from head load workers, sales men/women, house maids etc. The award is to ensure a better labour culture and to boost the relation between the labourer and the employer. Ramakrishnan said 6,830 applications were received for the award. “The labour department has decided to give loans through employment exchanges to those between the age of 50 and 60 years to help find jobs,” said Ramakrishnan.