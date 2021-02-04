Nod for TCS Technocity projects

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet approved the Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) project to establish new-generation industries at Technocity, Pallipuram. The cabinet gave sanction to Technopark to sign an MoU with TCS for the project worth Rs 1,200 - Rs 1,500 crore. This is the first major investment during the post-Covid times, an official statement said.

The government will lease out 97 acres for the project. The project submitted by TCS includes industries based on Internet of Things, blockchain, robotics, data analytics, machine learning and AI. These will provide advanced technologies for defence and aerospace, besides giving direct employment to 20,000 persons and indirect employment to three to five fold.