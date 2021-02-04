STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Wetland Schooling kicks off at Vellayani

According to co-founder of Climatehood Adarsh Prathap said that the wetland schooling activity would be organised every Sunday for three hours and anybody interested can take part. 

Published: 04th February 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Students of All Saints’ College attend awareness class on the conservation of wetlands at Vellayani | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wetland Schooling, a community-based educational and awareness programme on wetlands for students has kicked off at Vellayani— the second largest wetland and freshwater lake in Kerala. The programme, which is being rolled out by Climatehood— a youth climate fraternity— offers wetland walk, bird watching, wetland cleaning. On the occasion of World Wetlands Day on February 2, Climatehood organised the first-ever wetland schooling session for the students of All Saints’ College, Thiruvananthapuram.

As many as 45 participants including the MSc students of the environment sciences department of the college took part in the session, which was the first offline session being organised after the pandemic outbreak. Co-founder of Climatehood Bharat Govind said the main aim of the programme is to raise awareness on the prevailing issues faced by wetlands and create a sense of responsibility among different generations for sustainable preservation of these valuable ecosystems. 

“Wetlands and Water is the theme of this year’s World Water Day 2021. The campaign highlights the contribution of wetlands to the quality and quantity of fresh water on our planet. By organising this, we want to sensitise all generations, not only the student fraternity, on the importance of conservation of wetlands,” said Bharat. 

According to co-founder of Climatehood Adarsh Prathap said that the wetland schooling activity would be organised every Sunday for three hours and anybody interested can take part. “The main highlight of this initiative is the practical involvement of the participants. There is no point in conducting such awareness programmes online.

The participants reach the spot at 6am and it is a more enriching experience than any classroom session,” said Adarsh. He mentioned that the initiative is getting good response from the students.  “The panchayat authorities are also supportive and the participants also get the opportunity to interact with experts from the field,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellayani wetland
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp