Cyberdome retrieves Rs 1 crore from online fraudsters

The Cyberdome, in cooperation with the Reserve Bank, has retrieved about `1 crore that was lost to online fraudsters from the state, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

Published: 05th February 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of the Cyberdome Headquarters, the CM said the Kerala police is using technology of the highest order in its entire operations. “The state police is becoming self-sufficient in technical aspects. Even global investigating agency Interpol is cooperating with Cyberdome,” he said.

Cyberdome had spearheaded the crack down on online sexual harassment of children by launching the Operation P-Hunt. As many as 180 people who were engaged in circulating obscene images of children were arrested from various districts so far.

 The police have also launched a probe against borrowing apps. “The Crime Branch, with the assistance of the CBI, has started investigation against the rackets involved in running such apps,” CM said. 
Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, State Police Chief Loknath Behera, Cyberdome nodal officer ADGP Manoj Abraham and DIG P Prakash attended the online function. The new building spanning five floors will come up near the Technopark.

