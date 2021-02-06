Pratidhwani Qisa Film Festival begins today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The 9th edition of Pratidhwani Qisa Film Festival (PQFF’2020) will be held online from Saturday. The two-day festival will begin at 9am. There will be cash prizes for Best Short Film, Second Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenwriter, along with special awards for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Editor and Best Viewer’s Choice.

The films will be judged by a jury chaired by director Vidhu Vincent. Director Bilhari and editor Pyarelal are the other members. After the first phase of screening, 15 films will be selected for the final phase. For more details, contact - 9656781081, 9745889192. Over 300 short films by the techies have beenpremiered in Prathidhwani’s Qisa festivals till now.