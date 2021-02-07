Tharoor kicks off meeting with youths, students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Shashi Tharoor, MP, has said that it is the sentiments of the majority which have to be taken into consideration in the Sabarimala issue. Tharoor was replying to ournalism student Anjana on why the Congress has to harp on the Sabarimala issue when the assembly polls are just round the corner.

This was one of the pertinent questions posed before Tharoor who has been given the crucial task of meeting people from various walks of life, including youths and students, and incorporating their views while coming up with a ‘People’s manifesto.’

Even though Tharoor was keen on hearing from the youth on what needs to be brought into the state in the 21st century, the majority of people, who gathered at the lawns of a hotel at Thampanoor here were keen on posing questions to him.

The programme which was held under the aegis of the All India Professional Congress where Tharoor is its chairman, the organisers had to repeatedly tell them to share their views on how to make their state a progressive one.

But Tharoor graciously took the audience in his stride where he maintained that the Congress wished to resolve the Sabarimala issue at the earliest, on the day when the leadership had come up with a draft legislation. At a time when the pandemic had forced everyone to the confines of their homes, several youths urged to minimise the digital divide between the rural and urban areas.

“I still feel upset about how a Dalit child had to commit suicide as her father, a daily wage labourer, could not repair the faulty television. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that all children have access to online classes. We have to overcome the digital divide,” said Tharoor.