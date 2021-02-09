STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister inaugurates Radio Malayalam studio

Culture Minister A K Balan inaugurated the studio of ‘Radio Malayalam’ online radio at a function organised on Monday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Culture Minister A K Balan inaugurated the studio of ‘Radio Malayalam’ online radio at a function organised on Monday. The minister appreciated Radio Malayalam’s efforts to promote Malayalam language, literature, culture and tribal languages. The radio is an innovative project of the ‘Malayalam Mission’ working for the spread of the language among the expatriate community all over the world.

“Radio Malayalam will be a new experience for the Malayalis around the world to return to their linguistic identity. With the launch of its own studio, the activities of Radio Malayalam will also be diversified,” the minister added. The radio broadcasts various programmes which popularise the language and on topics including literary promotion, Kerala culture, tribal culture, and expatriation.

The first recording was done at the studio with a discussion between Professor Aliyar and author K A Beena on the topic ‘Malayalikalude Nithyajeevithathil Radio’. Other programmes include Payame Panali (tribal language and culture), Kilivathil (children’s creative literature) and Aa varikal (programme featuring lyricists).

Malayalam Mission director Suja Susan George presided over the function. People can listen to Radio Malayalam through the website www.radiomalayalam.in, or Malayalam Mission app and YouTube channel ‘Malayalam Mission Radio Malayalam’. 

