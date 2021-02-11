STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pulayanarkotta hospital to be a second-line treatment centre

With a spike in Covid-19 cases, especially category B and C patients, health authorities are in search of a new second-line treatment centre in district to house symptomatic persons

Published: 11th February 2021 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: According to health authorities, the number of daily Covid-related deaths in the district haven’t shown any sign of decline, though the total number of cases has come down. An average of 20 deaths are being reported daily, tough these are not acknowledged officially, according to sources.As of Tuesday, 1,119 Covid-19 patients are under treatment at various hospitals in the district. As many as 153 patients are critically ill and in ICUs while 63 patients are on ventilator support.

“Earlier, when the daily cases were around 1,500,  the average number of daily Covid deaths was 20. Now, the test positivity rate has dropped and daily cases are below 500, but the number of deaths continues to be around 20. This is very alarming as the pandemic has started affecting the vulnerable population here. Now, the majority of positive cases are symptomatic and need medical care.

Earlier, 80 per cent of Covid-positive patients were sent for home isolation. But of late, there is an increased need for ICU care, ventilator or oxygen support,” said a General Hospital official. Almost every OP for non-Covid patients has resumed at General Hospital, prompting the authorities to find alternatives to manage Covid-19 patients. 

The official added that the plan is to ramp up ICU facilities at General Hospital for Covid-19 patients. “Our plan is to gradually shift the second-line treatment centre to Pulayanarkotta Chest Diseases Hospital and use General Hospital to help Covid patients in need of critical care. Medical College Hospital is also admitting more non-Covid-19 patients now. Hence we have to decentralise the medical care for Covid-19,” said the official. 

The central team which visited the state to study the Covid-19 situation has recommended the strengthening of contact tracing and declaring more containment zones. With the assembly elections around the corner, according to authorities, it is impossible to strengthen contact tracing. 

covid care

Total number of beds occupied by Covid patients in the district -1,119 
Total number of people under 
home isolation -2,838
Occupancy at MCH
Beds set aside for Covid -19: 788
Number of beds occupied by 
Covid patients: 321
Number of Covid patients admitted with severe symptoms (ICU): 101 
Occupancy at GH
Beds set aside for Covid -19 patients: 300
Number of beds occupied: 129
Occupancy at private hospitals 
Number of private hospitals treating Covid-19: 14
Number of beds set aside for Covid treatment: 1,084
Number of beds occupied: 237
Occupancy at CFLTCs 
Total number of CFLTCs: 7
Total number of beds: 1,170 
Number of beds occupied: 349

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pulayanarkotta hospital
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp