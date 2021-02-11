Pulayanarkotta hospital to be a second-line treatment centre

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: According to health authorities, the number of daily Covid-related deaths in the district haven’t shown any sign of decline, though the total number of cases has come down. An average of 20 deaths are being reported daily, tough these are not acknowledged officially, according to sources.As of Tuesday, 1,119 Covid-19 patients are under treatment at various hospitals in the district. As many as 153 patients are critically ill and in ICUs while 63 patients are on ventilator support.

“Earlier, when the daily cases were around 1,500, the average number of daily Covid deaths was 20. Now, the test positivity rate has dropped and daily cases are below 500, but the number of deaths continues to be around 20. This is very alarming as the pandemic has started affecting the vulnerable population here. Now, the majority of positive cases are symptomatic and need medical care.

Earlier, 80 per cent of Covid-positive patients were sent for home isolation. But of late, there is an increased need for ICU care, ventilator or oxygen support,” said a General Hospital official. Almost every OP for non-Covid patients has resumed at General Hospital, prompting the authorities to find alternatives to manage Covid-19 patients.

The official added that the plan is to ramp up ICU facilities at General Hospital for Covid-19 patients. “Our plan is to gradually shift the second-line treatment centre to Pulayanarkotta Chest Diseases Hospital and use General Hospital to help Covid patients in need of critical care. Medical College Hospital is also admitting more non-Covid-19 patients now. Hence we have to decentralise the medical care for Covid-19,” said the official.

The central team which visited the state to study the Covid-19 situation has recommended the strengthening of contact tracing and declaring more containment zones. With the assembly elections around the corner, according to authorities, it is impossible to strengthen contact tracing.

covid care

Total number of beds occupied by Covid patients in the district -1,119

Total number of people under

home isolation -2,838

Occupancy at MCH

Beds set aside for Covid -19: 788

Number of beds occupied by

Covid patients: 321

Number of Covid patients admitted with severe symptoms (ICU): 101

Occupancy at GH

Beds set aside for Covid -19 patients: 300

Number of beds occupied: 129

Occupancy at private hospitals

Number of private hospitals treating Covid-19: 14

Number of beds set aside for Covid treatment: 1,084

Number of beds occupied: 237

Occupancy at CFLTCs

Total number of CFLTCs: 7

Total number of beds: 1,170

Number of beds occupied: 349