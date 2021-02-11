STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Small steps to the big screen

Brought up in Solapur, Akshay moved to Pune when he was 15.

Published: 11th February 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Akshay Indikar| Vincent Pulickal

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Eminent Marathi writer Bhalchandra Nemade said instead of taking a highway, you should take a walkway which means it is always better to take small steps rather than taking a bigger one. This, I believe is the reason for my success,” said Akshay Indikar, a Marathi filmmaker. Akshay is in the city as part of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). His film ‘Sthalpuran - Chronicle of Space ‘ is being screened at the festival in the International competition category.

Brought up in Solapur, Akshay moved to Pune when he was 15. “I have always been fascinated by the theme of migration. Having moved to a city, I was finding it difficult to cope with the life and culture there. I belong to the Gondhali nomadic tribe in Karnataka and my ancestors were storytellers and worshippers of Goddess Tulja Bhavani. They used to travel and narrate folk tales which included mythology,” he said.

Speaking about his film journey, Akshay mentioned that he started doing short films based on various witty narratives. “It was after attending a film festival held in Pune that I ventured into the art of filmmaking. I wanted to do theatre but had to eventually drop it as I felt that it was kind of dividing people instead of binding them. After researching films, I initially made a docu-fiction film on the life of Marathi writer Bhalchandra Nemade which got good reception and was screened in many places,” he added.
After this, Akshay made his debut feature film ‘ Trijya’.

The film is about a 25-year-old poet who embarks on a journey to find solace and also a space for himself. The story revolves around the various characters he meets during his journey. The film was premiered at the Shanghai Internatinal Film Festival and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and recently at the Berlin International Film Festival.

His second film ‘Sthalpuran - Chronicle of Space’ which is about the diary entry of the bespectacled eight-year-old geeky boy, the protagonist in the film. “All my films have been inspired from my own experiences and my stay in Pune,” he quipped. The film recently bagged the prestigious ‘ Young Cinema Award’ by Asia Pacific Screen Academy.

Similarly, nature forms an integral part of the filmmaker’s cinema. “Cinema is about combining all entities in nature. So in every film, I try to connect nature with the characters and how a character finds he/her relationship with nature. In my film Trijya, water is an element that unites everyone. I have tried to incorporate the rain and thunder and the roaring sea to explain the situation of the family in the film and their emotions, said Akshay.

The filmmaker is also on a mission to explore the oral folk traditions and is working on a documentary on Vedic Lavani, a spiritual form of Lavani, different from the erotic one. Apart from this, Akshay is working on a feature film titled ‘Construction’ which will explore the love story of an archaeologist and architect.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp