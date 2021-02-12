STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aravind’s love for the screen defeats all odds

The pandemic couldn’t deter me from attending the festival.

Published: 12th February 2021 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

A delegate reading on the premises of Tagore Theatre, the main venue of International Film Festival of Kerala, in Thiruvananthapuram

By  Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aravind J, a wheelchair-bound delegate and former Indian Navy Officer, didn’t have to think twice when he booked tickets for the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). The 36-year-old’s love for world movies prompted him to fight all odds, even a pandemic and take part in the festival. “Risk is part of my everyday life.

The pandemic couldn’t deter me from attending the festival.  This is my fourth consecutive year at IFFK and I didn’t want to miss the festival at any cost. IFFK gives me the opportunity to see a glimpse of the world around us through movies,” says  Aravind J, who was assisted by a volunteer friend to enter Tagore Theatre. 

However, the lack of disabled-friendly amenities at other theatres hosting the event has forced Aravind to confine him at Tagore Theatre— the main venue of the IFFK. According to him, the government theatres should have more facilities for the physically challenged people who would want to participate in such events. “I had a bad experience at Kairali complex during IFFK last year. They set up a temporary ramp which was unsafe.

Asif S, a volunteer and friend, helping Aravind J
enter the Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram
on Thursday 

My wheelchair slipped and I almost fell down from the ramp. So, I decided to watch movies only from Tagore Theatre which is spacious and has more facilities, this year. It’s a challenge for many like us who love to watch movies at the theatre,” says Aravind, who met with an accident in 2006. He was with the Indian Navy for six and a half years. 

Hailing from Malappuram, Aravind moved to Thiruvananthapuram 15 years ago to pursue law studies. “I met with an accident during my stint with the Navy at Visakhapatnam. I was devastated after the accident.

Finally, I decided to pursue my studies and I am currently doing LLM,” says Aravind, who plans to become a law teacher in the future.  “I loved the inaugural movie ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’ and is hoping to see more good movies before the festival ends,” he added.

