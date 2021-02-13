Digital varsity to organise 2-day summit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of its formal inauguration later this month, Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (KUDSIT ) is conducting a two-day digital summit on its campus in Technocity, Mangalapuram, from Monday. The summit, ‘DX21: Digital Transformation Summit’, beginning at 2pm on the opening day will be conducted with experts from different parts of the world participating. It is being organised in association with the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council, GTech, IEEE Communications Society and Association for Computing Machinery. The first day of the summit is titled ‘Digital Innovation Day’ where leading technologist Don Tapscott will deliver keynote address.
