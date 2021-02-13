STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

TTPL oil spill: Local resistance grows

Fishermen, families protest as oil leakage from Titanium factory has left them in the lurch. They now demand more jobs for them at the state-run factory

Published: 13th February 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Margaret David watering the coconut saplings planted next to the drain through which the oil leaked to the sea near Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Resentment is brewing among residents and local fishers living in close proximity to the leakage site of the Travancore Titanium Products Ltd (TTPL) at Vettucaud in Kochuveli. As many as 200 fishermen families are residing along the stretch where the leakage of around 5,000 litres of furnace oil was detected two days ago. 

Though the government has ordered a probe, local residents on Thursday night sealed the discharge outlet from the factory with cement bricks and mortar in protest. Meanwhile, hundreds of fishers engaged in fishing activities along the shore of the affected area are struggling for survival because of the ban on fishing activities owing to the oil spill. 

Rosebell Richard, a 75-year-old residing next to the leakage site, was seen lamenting on their plight. “I have been living here for the past 50 years. We have invested our entire life and earnings to set up these homes and now we cannot leave the area just because the authorities couldn’t properly maintain the factory without polluting our living environment,” said Rosebell. She alleged that the state government is neglecting the local folks and giving employment to people from other districts. 

“We are sacrificing so much thinking that the factory will offer livelihood to several of us. But they neglect us and give employment to those coming with recommendation letters from the higher authorities of churches,” said Rosebell. The leakage was detected by local fishermen on Wednesday. The state government has constituted a three-member team to investigate the incident. 

Margaret David, another resident living close to the spillage site, expressed their helplessness as moving to another place is not at all an option. “We cannot give up our life here as all we have is this home. We survive from whatever we get from the sea,” said Margaret. On Thursday, District Collector Navjot Khosa held a meeting and directed the TTPL authorities to clean the entire shore where the spillage happened. However, the local residents have come out strongly against the cleaning drive demanding more employment opportunities for them. 

Peter Paul, a local resident, said when the factory was set up in 1946, there was an agreement that the company should set aside at least 25 per cent posts to the local residents. “The company has never taken any effort to give employment to the local residents. There are around 200 houses on this shoreline close to the factory and we all are under constant threat because of the pollution caused by the factory,” he said.

Peter Paul, a local resident, showing the discharge
outlet from the Travancore Titanium Products Ltd
sealed by the locals with brick and mortar to prevent
further spillage near Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram

Earlier when a similar leakage happened, the authorities promised to give us health insurance and hospital facilities. Apart from promises, we haven’t got anything,” said Paul, who was one among the local residents who reported the leakage. Paul said people are suffering from skin, heart and other health issues because of the unscientific handling of factory waste by the authorities. 

What the company authorities say
As part of the internal investigation, the company has fired two employees in connection with the spillage of oil from the furnace into the sea. George Ninan, managing director of Travancore Titanium Products Ltd, said, “We are operating a neutralisation plant worth H40 crore to prevent environment pollution. We have also enhanced the capacity of the plant and a new plant would be commissioned very soon. We are still wondering from where all this resistance is coming.

We are doing a lot for the local residents and have rolled out various projects including a drinking water scheme for them,” said Ninan.  He said the issue would be taken up with the district collector to take further action to clear the leakage site. “There is resistance from multiple groups and hence there is confusion,” he added. Travancore Titanium chairman A R Rasheed said it’s against the Constitution to give local reservation. “There is a court ruling against giving local reservations. It’s a policy decision which has to be taken by the state government. We have limitations to do such appointments,” Rasheed said.

Kambavala fishermen hit badly
According to Kambavala Fishermen’s Federation, around 2,000 fishermen involved in kambavala (shore seine) fishing are unable to venture into the sea because of the ban on fishing activities owing to the oil spillage.  Federation president Tony Oliver said acid-laden waste water from Travancore Titanium continues to leak into the sea. “We want the authorities to give us compensation and give more job opportunities for local residents,” said Oliver.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Travancore Titanium Oil Spill fishermen
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp