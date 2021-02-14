IFFK first leg to conclude on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram leg of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will conclude on Sunday. Around 2,500 delegates took part in the 25th edition of the festival that was held adhering to the Covid-19 protocol.A total of 80 films, including 14 films competing for the Suvarna Chakoram, were screened at the festival. Thirty-three films screened at the festival were released amid the pandemic. In the World Cinema category, 33 films, including 10 Indian movies, were screened. Malayalam films Churuli by Lijo Jose Pellissery, 1956 Central Travancore by Don Palathara and Kayattam by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan received good response from viewers.

Lijo appreciated the state government’s decision to the festival despite the pandemic situation. He said the Covid-19 scenario is the right time to explore options like OTT platforms.The filmmaker said IFFK is one among the few global film festivals that has not gone online. He added that this silver jubilee edition of IFFK is another testimony to the importance Keralites give to art.

“Covid-19 has radically changed our film viewing habits. This is the perfect time to explore various options like OTT platforms and Virtual Reality video content, as watching films in theatres is still highly risky. Some movies have to be shown in theatres and some on mobile phone screens. But it is up to the audience to decide where to watch films. What matters is the depth of the script and not where you are watching it,” Lijo said.

IFFK audience poll begins

The audience poll for the Thiruvananthapuram leg of IFFK has started. The Academy Audience Poll Award will be announced at the closing ceremony in Palakkad. Delegates can vote for the best film in the international competition category. Votes can be cast on the official IFFK website, via SMS or on the mobile application. To vote through SMS, use the format — ‘IFFK Film Code’ and send to 56070.

Book released

‘Kudamulla Pookkaalam’, a book on the life of veteran singer B Vasantha was released at the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala. The book authored by Bina Ranjini was released by director Sibi Malayil by handing over a copy to singer Madhusree Narayanan at Tagore theatre.