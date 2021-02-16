STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Graveyard of seized vehicles

It has become a common sight to see a large number of rusted and abandoned vehicles lying dumped in and around the premises of police stations in the city.

Published: 16th February 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

The seized vehicles dumped beside the old building of Thampanoor police station opposite Kairali Theatre. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

The seized vehicles dumped beside the old building of Thampanoor police station opposite Kairali Theatre. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It has become a common sight to see a large number of rusted and abandoned vehicles lying dumped in and around the premises of police stations in the city. However, these vehicles, which are seized by the police, have encroached the footpaths causing inconvenience to the pedestrians and public. The New Theatre road near Thampanoor police station is no exception.

“The seized vehicles dumped on the footpath of New Theatre road are forcing the pedestrians to walk on the congested stretch. Minor accidents have also occurred along this stretch. Not only occupying the footpath, the seized vehicles have also become a breeding spot for mosquitoes. A drainage pipe has been broken near the area which has added to the woes of the pedestrians and residents staying nearby,” said an autorickshaw driver.

The vehicles include two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers which were seized by the police on charges including illegal activities and even loan repayment issues. Most of the time, the vehicles are not reclaimed due to the legal hassles involving accidents. The record of the seized vehicles is kept by the Station House Officers (SHOs) who are also entrusted with the duty of disposing of the vehicles through auction.  

“The problem will be solved soon as the decision has been taken to dispose of unclaimed vehicles dumped on the premises of the station. The auction will be conducted under the provisions of Section 56 (4) of the Kerala Police Act 2011. There are currently more than 100 seized vehicles lying near the police station. Some vehicles are involved in crimes, so it can be disposed of only after the court trials,” said a police officer from the Thampanoor station. He added that though the number of unclaimed vehicles is yet to be estimated, the majority are two-wheelers.The condition is the same in other police stations in the city where vehicles including two-wheelers and four-wheelers have been left to rust and are yet to be auctioned.

Charges differ
The vehicles include two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers which were seized by the police on charges including illegal activities and even loan repayment issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
seized vehicles
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp