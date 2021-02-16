Graveyard of seized vehicles

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It has become a common sight to see a large number of rusted and abandoned vehicles lying dumped in and around the premises of police stations in the city. However, these vehicles, which are seized by the police, have encroached the footpaths causing inconvenience to the pedestrians and public. The New Theatre road near Thampanoor police station is no exception.

“The seized vehicles dumped on the footpath of New Theatre road are forcing the pedestrians to walk on the congested stretch. Minor accidents have also occurred along this stretch. Not only occupying the footpath, the seized vehicles have also become a breeding spot for mosquitoes. A drainage pipe has been broken near the area which has added to the woes of the pedestrians and residents staying nearby,” said an autorickshaw driver.

The vehicles include two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers which were seized by the police on charges including illegal activities and even loan repayment issues. Most of the time, the vehicles are not reclaimed due to the legal hassles involving accidents. The record of the seized vehicles is kept by the Station House Officers (SHOs) who are also entrusted with the duty of disposing of the vehicles through auction.

“The problem will be solved soon as the decision has been taken to dispose of unclaimed vehicles dumped on the premises of the station. The auction will be conducted under the provisions of Section 56 (4) of the Kerala Police Act 2011. There are currently more than 100 seized vehicles lying near the police station. Some vehicles are involved in crimes, so it can be disposed of only after the court trials,” said a police officer from the Thampanoor station. He added that though the number of unclaimed vehicles is yet to be estimated, the majority are two-wheelers.The condition is the same in other police stations in the city where vehicles including two-wheelers and four-wheelers have been left to rust and are yet to be auctioned.

