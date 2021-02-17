NGO’s event raises fund to remodel learning environment for children

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just like a regular one, the backward brain cycle has two wheels and a handlebar. But, the real problem comes when you start riding it. Brain cycle was one of the major attractions at the art exhibition ‘Adayalangal’ recently held at Varkala Cliff as part of a fundraising programme organised by Kasaragod-based Fireflies, a non-profit organisation founded by the alumni and students of the Central University of Kerala. Unique artworks and eco-friendly products were also showcased as part of the event.

This is the second art exhibition conducted by the NGO. Two years back, the organisation had conducted a similar fundraising programme at the New Bus stand in Kanhangad to raise funds for the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).“During the first edition of ‘Adayalangal’, we were able to collect and contribute about Rs 1 lakh towards CMDRF.

The fund raised will be used tobeautify the walls and premises of Anganwadis, schools and children’s libraries under our Colour A Smile (CAS) project which aims at remodeling the learning environment for children,” said Thasleem Mohammed, one of the members. Under the CAS initiative, Fireflies has successfully refurbished 12 such institutions spread across different districts in the state.

The core team members of Fireflies include Goutham M C, Akhina Mohan, Najla Kotta, Musavvir K, Suhana R H, Augustin Benny, Hari Krishnan A, Presija and Firoz Ahammed. The art exhibition which included a display of various kinds of artworks such as paintings, pencil lead carvings and other sculptures was done by the members of Fireflies.

Under the ‘Athijeevanam’ project, the NGO lend a helping hand to about 25 families whose livelihood was severely affected and the elderly living in isolation, migrant workers, transgender people who had to face a hard time financially due to the pandemic situation. Other projects include RE-Cycle which is a bike-sharing project implemented in the Central University of Kerala campus for over a year. Recycle is built on the idea of reusing used cycles that are currently unused and left to wear away. “We are also planning to beautify the walls of a Government Children’s Home in Kasaragod,” said Thasleem.