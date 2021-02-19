STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Air India Express flight with 104 on board makes precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram

lThe 737-800 Air India Express Boeing flight from Sharjah to Calicut was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram after the pilot received a technical snag indication in the cockpit, said an airline official

Published: 19th February 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

A Kozhikode-bound Air India flight made a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (Express Photo | BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Calicut-bound Air India Express flight with 104 passengers on board made a precautionary landing at the Trivandrum International Airport at noon on Friday due to a technical snag in the hydraulic system of the aircraft.

The 737-800 Air India Express Boeing flight from Sharjah to Calicut was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram after the pilot received a technical snag indication in the cockpit, said a senior officer from the airline.

Following the indication, the pilot decided not to land at the Calicut airport where the length of the tabletop runway was relatively low against the total runway length of Trivandrum or Cochin international airport. The airline also denied reports that it made an emergency landing, adding that it was a precautionary landing.

All the passengers are safe and were deplaned from the aircraft. The airline has also made all necessary arrangements to accommodate passengers in another flight. The aircraft took off from Sharjah by 7 am and it was to land at 12.40 at Calicut.

Recently, an aircraft of the Air India Express had overshot the runway while making a landing at the Calicut International Airport killing as many as 21 people.

