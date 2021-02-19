Price rise: Burning a hole in people’s pocket

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Skyrocketing prices of essential commodities including vegetables and other perishable items in the state capital have made the common man’s life difficult. In the past one month, the cost of perishable items has increased. According to traders, the hike in prices cannot be solely attributed to the fluctuating fuel prices. A gap in demand and supply of many items has also added to it.

“The price of shallots varies based on its quality. The cost of tomatoes has doubled. Earlier, it was around C22 per kg and now the price has crossed C40,” said Biju Kumar., who runs a vegetable stall at Palayam market.Mukundesh, another trader at a vegetable shop near Sasthamangalam, said that the supply of many items has come down. “The impact of the fuel price hike on essential commodities can be measured only based on the availability of vegetables. Currently, crops are scarce. However, there will be a slight rise in the base value of the commodities,” said Mukundesh.

Sajila J, a resident, said, “The pandemic has wrecked lives and the soaring prices have added to it. Normally, I buy vegetable kits worth Rs 100 which would be sufficient for four days but now the quantity is less.”Confra Consumer Forum general secretary M Sashidharan Nair said that lack of market interventions by government agencies is one of the reasons for the uncontrolled price rise. “When onion prices were hiked, the government made them available at a subsidised rate. Similar efforts should be taken now,” he said.

What officials say

Horticorp deputy director(Marketing) Rejatha V said that the department will intervene if onion prices go up. “There is a hike in the price of shallots but in Kerala, the consumption of shallots is very less. If onion prices rise, we will intervene. Last time we procured onions from the wholesale market in Nashik,” she said.