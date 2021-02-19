STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Price rise: Burning a hole in people’s pocket

Skyrocketing prices of essential commodities including vegetables and other perishable items in the state capital have made the common man’s life difficult.

Published: 19th February 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Vegetable vendors say supply has come down these days. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Vegetable vendors say supply has come down these days. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Skyrocketing prices of essential commodities including vegetables and other perishable items in the state capital have made the common man’s life difficult. In the past one month, the cost of perishable items has increased.  According to traders, the hike in prices cannot be solely attributed to the fluctuating fuel prices. A gap in demand and supply of many items has also added to it. 

“The price of shallots varies based on its quality. The cost of tomatoes has doubled. Earlier,  it was around C22 per kg and now the price has crossed C40,” said Biju Kumar., who runs a vegetable stall at Palayam market.Mukundesh, another trader at a vegetable shop near Sasthamangalam, said that the supply of many items has come down. “The impact of the fuel price hike on essential commodities can be measured only based on the availability of vegetables. Currently, crops are scarce. However, there will be a slight rise in the base value of the commodities,” said Mukundesh.   

Sajila J, a resident, said, “The pandemic has wrecked lives and the soaring prices have added to it. Normally, I buy vegetable kits worth Rs 100 which would be sufficient for four days but now the quantity is less.”Confra Consumer Forum general secretary M Sashidharan Nair said that lack of market interventions by government agencies is one of the reasons for the uncontrolled price rise. “When onion prices were hiked, the government made them available at a subsidised rate. Similar efforts should be taken now,” he said.

What officials say
Horticorp deputy director(Marketing) Rejatha V said that the department will intervene if onion prices go up. “There is a hike in the price of shallots but in Kerala, the consumption of shallots is very less. If onion prices rise, we will intervene. Last time we procured onions from the wholesale market in Nashik,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
price rise
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp