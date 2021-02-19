TCS seals deal on new hub in Technocity

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to Kerala’s digital potential, the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has formalised its expansion plans in the state by signing a deal on Friday to lease out 97 acres of land at Technocity at Pallipuram.

It will build a new campus which is expected to be a destination for defence and aerospace technology ventures, with application of technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics. “TCS will bring in an investm-ent of J1,200 to J1,500 crore and. This is taking place at a time when efforts are on to transform Kerala into a knowledge economy,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.