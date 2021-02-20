College on a mission to protect Poonthura coast

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All Saints’ College will adopt Ockhi-affected Poonthura shoreline to develop bio fencing against wave surge.In this rare initiative, a team including college management and School of Life Sciences (Research Centre and Post Graduate Department of Environmental Sciences), Department of Botany and Department of Zoology intend to develop a mangrove vegetation on the Poonthura coast which was affected by Cyclone Ockhi and severe storm surges.

According to the college management a bio wall using mangrove will help solve the problem and provide a long-term solution. 1,000 mangrove saplings will be planted along the coastline of 2 km within five days which started on Friday. The project will be implemented with the technical support of Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Kerala and Kallen Pokkudan Mangrove Tree Trust, Kannur.

The project was officially inaugurated by Mayor Arya Rajendran at a meeting which was presided over by Rev Mother Mary Frances, manager, All Saints’ College. Dr Deepa M, Principal, Faculty of School of Life Sciences and students attended the project launching function. The project activities will be coordinated by Dr Reshma J K, Head, Department of Environmental Sciences, and Dr Cynthia Christopher, Head, Department of Botany and Dr Sherly D, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology will be coordinators for the same.Students of the college will be offered hands-on training on plantation of mangroves.