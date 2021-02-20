Strict Covid protocol for polling

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Strict Covid protocol will be followed during the upcoming Assembly polls with only around 1,000 voters in each booth. District Collector Navjot Khosa urged political parties to support strict implementation in the meeting held here on Friday with the leaders of various political parties and police officials in connection with the election.

The district will have 4,164 polling booths. People above the age of 80, differently abled people, Covid patients and people under Covid observation can cast their votes through postal ballot.Covid protocol implementation will be strengthened during nomination submission, electioneering as well as postal ballot distribution. Only two people will be allowed to accompany the candidate to submit nomination papers and the number of vehicles that can accompany a candidate for the same is two.

Sufficient space will be arranged in the rooms of returning officers. Thermal scanning will be a must outside the office. Masks, gloves and face shields are a must for a candidate. The returning officers should also wear N95 masks and face shields.During election campaign also, the use of masks and face shields apply. Only five or less people can take part in door-to-door campaigns. Only a maximum of five vehicles can be used for road shows and rallies. Road shows will be allowed only between a 30-minute gap.

Any largescale public meeting must be held only after informing the district election officer. At the venue, the entry-exit points, the distance to be maintained between attendees should all be clearly marked. Thermal scanning facility, masks and shields are a must here. The collector said a team would be set up for strict implementation of protocol during the polls.

Total cases cross one lakh mark in district

T’Puram:The total number of Covid cases in the district crossed one lakh on Friday hitting 1,00,160 mark. The district now joins Malappuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam in having over one lakh Covid cases in total. The capital also accounts for the most number of Covid deaths with 807 confirmed deaths till date.As many as 333 people newly tested positive for Covid on the day along with 387 recoveries. The number of active cases is now 3,989. As many as 1,827 people are newly under Covid observation in the district on the day taking the total number of people under quarantine to 25,328. Among the total cases, 257 are through local transmission among which one is a health worker.

‘Shots meet at least 50% efficacy’

T’Puram: All four approved Covid vaccines meet atleast 50 per cent of the efficacy specifications, Dr Gagandeep Kang, professor in the Department of Gastrointestinal Sciences at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, has said. She was speaking at a webinar organised by the department of health and family welfare on Friday. Dr Kang was among the scientists who disapproved of the roll-out of Covaxin without conducting phase three trials.

“There are more than 60 Covid vaccine candidates in clinical development around the world and over 200 in pre-clinical development. Their roll-out would only be a matter of months considering that atleast six billion doses need to be available this year,” said Dr Kang. Dr Jacob John, virologist and professor emeritus, CMC Vellore, mooted the idea of starting a health protection agency that diligently engages in health surveillance. Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, Head of Epidemiology (Rtd), Indian Council of Medical Research, said there shouldn’t be any hesitation in accepting the vaccine.