Pillion rider killed in road accident

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 21-year-old pillion rider was killed in a road accident after the motorcycle he was travelling collided head-on with a tanker lorry at Aruvikkara near here on Saturday. The deceased is Anandu, a resident of Karikkuzhy puthenveedu, Karumaracode, Aruvikkara. Anoop, who rode the motorcycle, suffered injuries and was admitted to the Medical College Hospital (MCH) here.

According to the police, the accident took place at 2.30pm when Anoop and Anandu were travelling to Aruvikkara from Azhikode. When they reached Aruvikkara, a tanker lorry coming from the opposite direction lost control and hit the motorcycle. Though the duo were taken to the MCH immediately, Anandu’s life could not be saved as he suffered serious head injury.