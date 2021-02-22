Death of Koodathil family’s last heir a murder: Police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death of Jayamadhavan Nair, who was the last heir of the Koodathil family of Karamana, could be a homicide, a forensic study has revealed. Based on the report, the district Crime Branch has added IPC Section 302 (murder) in the FIR with the cognisance of the chief judicial magistrate court.

Jayamadhavan died on April 2, 2017, after reportedly falling from his bed. The caretaker, Raveendran Nair, had claimed that he and the cook, Leela, took Jayamadhavan to the hospital in an autorickshaw, where he died.

Jayamadhavan was the seventh member of the family to have died over a span of 15 years.

The family members had raised suspicion over the deaths, and the transfer of properties to the caretaker’s name based on a will they doubted was fabricated.

On receiving the complaints, the district Crime Branch took up Jayamadhavan’s case.

During interrogation, the sleuths found discrepancies in the statements of the autorickshaw driver and the cook.