Kerala govt's webinar on cancer cure challenges on February 22

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department is conducting a webinar on Monday on the challenges faced by the state in tackling cancer as part of its efforts to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Dr Rajendra Badwe, director, Tata Memorial Centre, Dr Richard Sullivan, director, King’s College London, and Dr Sankaranarayanan, a France-based WHO-IARC scientist, will speak on the various challenges and management of cancer.

Health Minister K K Shailaja will inaugurate the three-hour session on ‘Meet the SDG-Beat the NCDs (non-communicable diseases)’ at 5 pm while Dr Cherian Varghese, coordinator NCD Management, WHO Geneva will deliver the keynote address.

The webinar can be accessed on Youtube via the link provided on www.keralahealthconference.in.

As part of its efforts to combat and manage NCDs, the state government is implementing a new protocol-based, patient-centred, comprehensive management strategy to control diabetes and hypertension.