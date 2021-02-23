More polling booths in all 14 constituencies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of polling booths in all 14 constituencies will be increased for the coming Assembly polls. Only 1,000 voters will be allowed in one booth as part of Covid protocol. While the district had only 2,736 polling booths, an additional 1,428 booths will be opened this time around. In Varkala, 77 booths will be added to the current 197, taking the total to 275 while in Attingal 101 booths will be added to the current 206 ones taking the total number of booths to 307.

The number of new booths in Chirayinkeezhu is 104 taking the total to 303 while the number of new booths in Nedumangad is 90 taking the total to 300 booths. In Vattiyoorkavu, the total number of booths now is 315 with 143 new booths added to the previous 172.

In Kazhakkoottam, the number of new booths is 130, taking the total to 296. In Thiruvananthapuram the number of total polling booths now is 308 while in Aruvikkara there will be 265 booths and 318 booths in Parassala. In Kattakada the number of booths will be 287 while in Kovalam, the number of booths is 323 and in Neyyattinkara it is 268. In Vamanapuram constituency, the total number of booths will now be 288. Strict Covid protocol will be followed in all polling booths.

Steps taken to intensify inspection in borders

T’Puram: Steps have been taken to intensify inspection across state borders to prevent inflow of black money and narcotic substances in view of the upcoming Assembly polls. On Monday, State Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena and Officer on Special Duty V P Joy had a discussion with various enforcement agencies in this regard. The meeting stressed the need to strengthen border checking to keep a tab on inflow of illegal money to the state before and after announcement of elections.

As part of the first step, camera surveillance at various checkposts will be strengthened. Special inspections will be carried out at godowns in the state. A special meeting with the higher officials and enforcement agencies in the states bordering Kerala will be held soon. Meena also asked enforcement agencies to submit a daily report to him on the updates of inspections.