WWF-India to conduct poetry competition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With an aim of creating awareness on the need to conserve the planet, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India’s Kerala State Office is conducting a poetry competition ‘Speak Up for Nature’. The poetry competition is based on the theme ‘We Need a New Deal for People and the Planet’ focusing on forests, mountains, rivers, coasts, wetlands, plant and animal species, natural calamities, climate change, conservation efforts.

The winning poems will be shared on the social media pages and newsletters of WWF-India. The word limit is 100-150 and can be in English or Malayalam. Interested persons can send in their entries with full contact details by March 5 to asivanandan@wwfindia.net. For enquiries, contact: Anushreedha S S, project officer, WWF-India, Kerala State Office at 9446484573.