By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Tuesday saw 255 more people testing positive for Covid-19 and 367 recovering from the infection. At present, there are 3,591 active cases in the district. Meanwhile, two persons succumbed to the disease. As many as 1,477 people were newly placed under surveillance on the day, taking the total to 23,731 in the district. Of them, 54 are in quarantine centres.

COVID TRACKER

