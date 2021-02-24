STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Double-murder convict held for peddling ganja

A convict in a double-murder case, who had jumped parole and was engaged in peddling ganja within  city limits, landed in custody on Tuesday.

Published: 24th February 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A convict in a double-murder case, who had jumped parole and was engaged in peddling ganja within  city limits, landed in custody on Tuesday. Hashim, 46, of Valiyathura was caught  by Thampanoor police while he was peddling the contraband near Valiyasala.

Hashim was serving a life term for murdering journalist Binulal and a police officer Vijayan during a robbery attempt at Overbridge in 1996. He was released on one-month parole from Viyyur Prison in August, but did not report back on time. 

The prisons officials had filed a report on the matter with the City police commissioner. A  subsequent probe found that the person was engaged in selling drugs in the city. It was during the follow-up operation that he was nabbed. Hashim was remanded in judicial custody and the prisons department was intimated of his arrest. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ganja
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp