Double-murder convict held for peddling ganja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A convict in a double-murder case, who had jumped parole and was engaged in peddling ganja within city limits, landed in custody on Tuesday. Hashim, 46, of Valiyathura was caught by Thampanoor police while he was peddling the contraband near Valiyasala.

Hashim was serving a life term for murdering journalist Binulal and a police officer Vijayan during a robbery attempt at Overbridge in 1996. He was released on one-month parole from Viyyur Prison in August, but did not report back on time.

The prisons officials had filed a report on the matter with the City police commissioner. A subsequent probe found that the person was engaged in selling drugs in the city. It was during the follow-up operation that he was nabbed. Hashim was remanded in judicial custody and the prisons department was intimated of his arrest.