Pongala to be performed on a low-key note

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The famed Attukal pongala will be confined to devotees’ house premises on Saturday (February 27) due to Covid-induced restrictions. The temple management on Wednesday said the timing of lighting the hearth and sanctification would be performed at 10.50 am and 3.40pm respectively.

All rituals as part of the annual festival will be conducted as normal except for restrictions in public participation, the temple office-bearers said. The shudhapunyaha ritual will be held at 10.20am followed by the lighting of the pandara aduppu at 10.50am. The uchcha pooja, pongala nivedyam and deeparadhana will be held at 3.40 pm. The kuthiyottam ritual will be conducted with just one boy. Girls between the age of 10 and 12 years will only be allowed to participate in the thalappoli ritual.

The temple trust has banned pongala offerings on the temple premises. Devotees are also requested to avoid making the offering at public places due to Covid-19 situation. The temple will not depute priests for sanctifying the pongala. Devotees who arrive at the temple to offer darshan are asked to observe the Covid-19 protocol and avoid wearing gold ornaments.

The ceremonial procession to the Manacaud Sastha temple will be taken out at 8 a.m. on the day. It will return to the temple at 11.30 pm. The kappazhikkal ritual will be held at 9.15 pm on Sunday. The annual festival will conclude with the guruthi ritual at 1 pm. The sahasrakalasabhishekam ritual will be held from May 11 to 16.