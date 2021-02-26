Kovalam MLA to hold Satyagraha on Saturday; coastal yatras from March 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Intensifying the Congress protest against deep-sea fishing fiasco, Kovalam MLA M Vincent will hold a satyagraha demanding the resignation of Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma and a judicial probe on it. The satyagraha will be held at Vizhinjam on Saturday from 9am to 1pm which will be inaugurated by former chief minister Oommen Chandy.

UDF convener M M Hassan has said that two regional coastal yatras will be taken out by All India Fishermen Congress chairman T N Prathapan, MP, and RSP leader Shibu Baby John. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the northern leg of the coastal yatra on March 1 at Kasaba beach which will be led by Prathapan.

The southern regional coastal yatra will be inaugurated by KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran which will be led by Shibu Baby John. Both the yatras will culminate in Vypeen constituency in Ernakulam on March 6.