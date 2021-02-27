STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops suspended for ‘assisting’ Kodi Suni

He was allowed to consume liquor and spend time together with his accomplices, who had come from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram to accompany him.

Published: 27th February 2021 06:03 AM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three policemen, attached to the Armed Camp, Nandavanam, were on Friday suspended for providing out of the way assistance to a key convict in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case while he was being escorted to Kannur.Kodi Suni, who is serving a life-term in the case at Poojappura Central Prison, was allowed to mingle with his associates during the train journey last week.

He was allowed to consume liquor and spend time together with his accomplices, who had come from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram to accompany him. Those suspended are Joy Kutty, Renjith and Prakash. City Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said action was taken on the basis of a report filed by the Kannur District Police Chief.

