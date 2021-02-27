Flex boards, banners dot Capital

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Flouting Kerala High Court’s directive, flex boards, banners and hoardings are back on the streets. As assembly elections approach, political parties have erected various banners in public spaces, disrupting

A recent order by the Kerala High Court had directed authorities concerned to remove all illegal flex boards, banners and hoardings from public places. As part of this, the civic body has been working across corporation limits to remove flex boards and hoardings that have been erected flouting court rules. As per the data with the Revenue Wing of the city corporation, 12,077 illegal flex boards and hoardings of commercial advertisements and various political party leaders have been removed from corporation limits in two years.

“Though the number of hoardings had decreased after strict instructions, they have started making a reappearance due to the elections,” said a Revenue Wing official. Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran said, “We have noticed that the flex boards erected as part of various programmes are not taken down on time. Currently, we are in discussion with political parties on placing hoardings in areas without disrupting public movement.”

Areas like Vellayambalam, Kowdiar, Statue, Sasthamangalam and Pattom are dotted with hoardings of political parties. According to residents, it is difficult to distinguish a wall from a hoarding. Sreeni S V, a Vattiyoorkavu resident, said, “Footpaths are utilised by various political parties to erect flex boards of their leaders. They’re a threat to commuters.”Another resident, Kavya Shabhu, said, “Flex boards and hoardings have become a common sight in the city, especially during the elections. However, even after the elections, authorities concerned make no efforts to safely dispose of hoardings which can pollute the environment.”

District collector Navjyot Khosa said, “As per the High Court rule, public property cannot be used for placing hoardings and flex boards. During the elections, campaigners are usually given a set of instructions regarding the use of flex boards which have to removed within 48 hours after the election closes. A team is formed to ensure the model code of conduct is followed. Similarly, a team is being formed for the coming assembly elections.”

BPJ Thiruvananthapuram district president V V Rajesh said, “We will strictly follow the model code of conduct and will not be employing any non-biodegradable materials for the campaign.” CPM (M) Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth said that they will also be adhering to the model code of conduct and no campaign materials that affect the environment will be used. Senior Congress leader Palode Ravi said, “We are avoiding flex boards and using cloth for the election campaign. They will not be placed haphazardly on footpaths causing inconvenience to the public.”

Campaigners are given instructions regarding the use of flex boards which have to removed within 48 after the polling ends. Squads ensure that the model code of conduct is followed