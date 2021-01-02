386 test Covid positive in Capital district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 386 new Covid cases were reported from the district on Friday along with 357 recoveries. The cases continue to show a slightly increasing trend. The district has 3,536 active cases as of Friday. With 1,419 people newly put under observation, 19,600 people in the district are now under surveillance with 72 of them in quarantine centres. Among the total cases, 247 got infected through local transmission. Five of them are health workers.