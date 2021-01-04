STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neyyattinkara self-immolation: I had the right to sell land, says Vasantha

Meanwhile, Boby is planning to meet the chief minister to seek his help his solving the conundrum.

Published: 04th January 2021 01:28 AM

Boby Chemmanur collects land documents from Vasantha | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The agreement reached with Boby Chemmanur to sell the property, whose ownership is under litigation, has been done legally and the claim that the transaction will not withstand legal scrutiny is not valid, said Vasantha, the land owner and a resident of Nettathottam Colony in Nellimoodu near Neyyattinkara. The legal fight over the land and subsequent efforts of the police based on the Munsif court’s order to evict Rajan and his family had culminated in the self-immolation of the two that sent shock-waves across the state. The deceased Rajan and his family members had maintained that the land did not belong to Vasantha. 

The jeweller on Saturday had claimed that he brought the land from Vasantha and offered to gift it to Renjith and Rahul, the children of Rajan and Ambily, who had accidentally committed suicide. The two boys later turned down Boby’s offer saying that they won’t accept the land as Vasantha did not have the legal stakes to sell the land. Reacting to the development, Vasantha on Sunday said she owned a ‘pattayam’ for the land that she had bought from one Sugandhi 15 years ago and had the right to sell it to anyone she wants. 

“The property was in the name of Sukumaran Nair, who sold it to Sugandhi. When Sugandhi sold the land for the marriage of her daughter, I bought it from her. I have the mutation certificate, revenue records and the land tax receipts to prove my ownership. Backed by these pucca documents, I sold the land to Boby and took `50,000 as advance,” she said.

Vasantha said she had a frayed relation with the residents of the colony claiming that they had tried to force her out of her property. “I was subjected to harassment several times. Stones were pelted at my house and crackers were burst in front of it. The police did not come to my help and I had to contact the state police chief. Those efforts were turned out to be futile,” she said.

Meanwhile, Boby is planning to meet the chief minister to seek his help his solving the conundrum. Sources said he would like to gift the land via the state government provided the chief minister gives his consent. Rajan’s sons had made it clear that they will receive the land if it is provided through the state government.

