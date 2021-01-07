Construction work of diaphragm wall in Shankhumukham stalled 

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The work of the diaphragm wall construction in Shankhumukham, which is crucial to facilitate the reconstruction of the Airport Road, has been stalled temporarily. The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), the agency executing the work on behalf of the Public Works Department (PWD) has stopped the work. The construction work of the diaphragm wall was launched in October to facilitate the construction of the Airport Road which is in a dilapidated condition owing to severe sea erosion and sea advancement.

“The site where the diaphragm wall is being planned is not the same as adverse weather conditions and sea advancement have ruined the area. The site is filled with the debris of the road and other structures,” said an official associated with the project. To complete the work, the authorities have decided to tweak the project by introducing sheet piling for which additional sanctions are being requested.

“We have done some spadework at the project site and are waiting for the technical sanction to resume the construction activities. We have to remove the debris, restore the site and prepare it for the construction of the wall,” the official added.

According to officials, more components have to be added to the project and would require additional funds to the tune of I2 crore to reinstate the worksite. The state government has granted I5.32 crore for the restoration of the road. Around 240 metres of the road at Shankhumukham has been damaged from violent waves and the PWD recently invited tenders for the reconstruction of the work.

“Road construction work is impossible without the completion of the diaphragm wall but we don’t want to cause any delay. We will open the bid soon. This is the first time a diaphragm wall is being constructed and we have consulted the Central Road Research Institute for technical clearance. We have submitted the proposal to the Rebuild Kerala for additional funds,” said a senior PWD official.

The delay in the execution of the project will keep the beach out of bounds for the public. Currently, the entry to the beach is not allowed. Despite all these drawbacks, the spot is witnessing a huge turnout of visitors during the weekends.

