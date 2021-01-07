STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Construction work of diaphragm wall in Shankhumukham stalled 

The work of the diaphragm wall construction in Shankhumukham, which is crucial to facilitate the reconstruction of the Airport Road, has been stalled temporarily.

Published: 07th January 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

The construction of the diaphragm wall is under way at Shanghumugham.It is crucial for the reconstruction of the dilapidated Airport Road | BP Deepu

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The work of the diaphragm wall construction in Shankhumukham, which is crucial to facilitate the reconstruction of the Airport Road, has been stalled temporarily. The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), the agency executing the work on behalf of the Public Works Department (PWD) has stopped the work. The construction work of the diaphragm wall was launched in October to facilitate the construction of the Airport Road which is in a dilapidated condition owing to severe sea erosion and sea advancement.

“The site where the diaphragm wall is being planned is not the same as adverse weather conditions and sea advancement have ruined the area. The site is filled with the debris of the road and other structures,” said an official associated with the project. To complete the work, the authorities have decided to tweak the project by introducing sheet piling for which additional sanctions are being requested.

“We have done some spadework at the project site and are waiting for the technical sanction to resume the construction activities. We have to remove the debris, restore the site and prepare it for the construction of the wall,” the official added. 

According to officials, more components have to be added to the project and would require additional funds to the tune of I2 crore to reinstate the worksite. The state government has granted I5.32 crore for the restoration of the road. Around 240 metres of the road at Shankhumukham has been damaged from violent waves and the PWD recently invited tenders for the reconstruction of the work. 

“Road construction work is impossible without the completion of the diaphragm wall but we don’t want to cause any delay. We will open the bid soon. This is the first time a diaphragm wall is being constructed and we have consulted the Central Road Research Institute for technical clearance. We have submitted the proposal to the Rebuild Kerala for additional funds,” said a senior PWD official. 

The delay in the execution of the project will keep the beach out of bounds for the public. Currently, the entry to the beach is not allowed. Despite all these drawbacks, the spot is witnessing a huge turnout of visitors during the weekends.

an important wall
The  construction work of the diaphragm wall was launched in October to facilitate the construction of the Airport Road which is in a dilapidated condition owing to severe sea erosion and sea advancement
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp