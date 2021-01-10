STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Action council seeks Central probe into scribe’s death

They demanded that the investigation agencies should probe the role of two persons travelling on a motorcycle close to Pradeep’s scooter.

Published: 10th January 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 06:36 AM

Journalist S V Pradeep

Journalist S V Pradeep. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The action council which was formed for finding out the truth behind the mysterious death of journalist SV Pradeep has sought a comprehensive probe by Central investigation agencies.Addressing mediapersons on saturday, the action council members demanded a probe either by CBI or any other Central agency as the local police investigation has reached nowhere. The action council said that the probe by state police is not effective. The police did not take any efforts to verify the phone call details of Pradeep and did not record statements of his friends. The council wants to put an end to the mystery surrounding the accident which occurred at Karakkamandapam in Thiruvananthapuram.

Earlier, Pradeep’s friends had raised suspicion about his death and alleged that he was murdered using a truck. Pradeep had enemies due to his brave and straightforward journalism. Pradeep had approached the High Court earlier seeking an investigation into the honey trap case involving Minister A K Saseendran. There was pressure on him from various quarters to withdraw the petition, the council alleged. Though the friends and relatives of Pradeep made it clear that he had enemies and his death should be probed, the police never undertook a proper probe, said an council member.

They demanded that the investigation agencies should probe the role of two persons travelling on a motorcycle close to Pradeep’s scooter. The action council members said that they would file a complaint seeking a proper probe to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Human Rights Commission and  the DGP.Earlier, the family had alleged that the road accident could be a staged one and demanded a detailed probe to unravel the foul play.

