Suicide abetment feared in 15-yr-old girl’s death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against an 18-year-old youth in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl at Kamukinkode near Neyyattinkara. The police have charged the youth under Section 309 (Abetment of suicide) of IPC based on the complaint lodged by girl’s relatives. The girl was found hanging in her bedroom on Friday, following which the police registered a case of unnatural death.

According to police, the boy reached the girl’s home on Friday and the duo a heated argument. The boy and girl were reportedly in a relationship for quite some time. However, the youth was not yet taken into custody.