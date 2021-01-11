Woman arrested for robbing youth in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City police have arrested a 31-year-old woman for allegedly stealing valuables from men after getting them drunk. Sindhu, residing at Barton Hill Colony, was nabbed by Medical College police on the basis of a complaint from a youth hailing from Kannettumukku.

Officers said the youth was approached by the woman when he was standing near the casualty wing of the Government Medical College Hospital here. After befriending him, the accused later took him to a hotel near the Medical College junction. He had passed out after she got him heavily drunk. When the youth regained consciousness, he realised that his gold chain and bracelet weighing three sovereigns, besides Rs 5,000 in cash were gone and the woman had vanished.