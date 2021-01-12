Road safety campaign conducted

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Observing Road Safety Week, an awareness campaign was organised in association with the Motor Vehicles Department and Balaramapuram police under the guidance of M Vincent, MLA. Handouts and sweets were distributed at Balaramapuram junction.

As per the instructions of Thiruvananthapuram Enforcement RTO A K Dilu, motor vehicle inspectors Praveen Ben George, K S Rajkumar, AMVI Nithin Raj, Bibeesh Babu, Balaramapuram Citizen Forum secretary A S Mansoor, SMC Chairman Al Javad and SPC cadets participated in the awareness campaign.