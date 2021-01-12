Study uncovers declining trend in mask use

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the public scrambled for face masks in a panic before the lockdown, they have begun to lower their guard in public places. This can lead to an increase in cases, especially at a time when health advisories are issued to step up vigil against the new strain of Covid-19.

At least 25 per cent of the people are either wearing the mask incorrectly or not wearing it, according to a survey conducted by CAPSULE (Campaign Against Pseudo-Science Using Law and Ethics), an initiative of the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP).“The study revealed that the state would see another wave of Covid-19 if precautionary measures at the personal and government level are not taken,” said CAPSULE chairman Dr U Nandakumar Nair. “Wearing masks, frequent washing of hands and maintaining social distancing are still major precautionary measures till the vaccine reaches everyone.”

According to him, the spread of infection is lesser in communities that adhere to precautionary measures. Relatively low use of mask was one of the major reasons for the spread in the USA and United Kingdom.The study was undertaken after noticing the increase in crowding after local body elections and opening of schools.“If you are not using a mask, it means you are not concerned about following social norms,” he said. In the study among 1,017 individuals, women (86.4 per cent) were found to be more responsible than men (67.5 per cent) in wearing masks properly.

The study has focused on 11 spots in Thiruvananthapuram where the daily numbers of Covid-19 infected were the highest for several weeks together. “The Kumarichantha market was a super spread spot in July last year. But six months later we found only five merchants wore mask properly,” said CAPSULE general secretary, M P Anilkumar.