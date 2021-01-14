Madhya Pradesh inks pact with Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kerala Government for implementation of Kerala model Responsible Tourism (RT), which involves local communities and makes tourism a tool for rural development, in MP. The two states signed a joint declaration under which Kerala will extend a series of services under a 16-point programme. The MoUs were exchanged at a ceremony by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Usha Thakur.

Responsible Tourism is the “only tool for sustainable development of tourism” as it creates better places for people to stay. “RT takes care of the economic well-being of society. It ensures social and cultural stability besides environmental protection,” Surendran said while terming the pact as ‘another milestone’ for Kerala Tourism and its RT Mission.