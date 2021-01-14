STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Moviegoers unaware of online booking facilities

Despite theatre authorities’ efforts to leave no stone unturned, several people were unaware of mandatory online bookings.

Published: 14th January 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Master’, Tamil superstar Vijay’s blockbuster film, saw ‘houseful’ theatres -- sticking to the appropriate occupancy allowed by the government. This time, however, the big screen experience was shaped by the pandemic. Replete with precautionary measures, every moviegoer had to undergo thermal screening, compulsorily wear masks and use sanitisers kept at the entrance. Social distancing was maintained inside the theatres. 

Despite theatre authorities’ efforts to leave no stone unturned, several people were unaware of mandatory online bookings. Mani Krishnan, who was excited to watch ‘Master’, waited for two hours only to realise that tickets were not sold at the counter. “I’m completely ignorant about the online booking process; I’ve always bought tickets at the counter,” said the Vattiyoorkavu native. 

Another moviegoer, Mithun Shah, who faced a similar ordeal, said, “I considered watching the movie at the Mall of Travancore theatre. But upon reaching the venue, I realised that the theatre wasn’t screening movies. Later when I arrived at Aries Plex hoping to get a counter ticket, I was told that only online bookings were available,” he said. 

Meanwhile, theatre managers ensured that Covid-19 protocols were followed as most of the theatres witnessed huge crowds. Vipin R, theatre manager at Aries Plex, said, “Till Sunday, we have ‘houseful’ theatres with 50 per cent occupancy.

There will be three shows each on six screens. Many people came early to book tickets at the counter but as per protocol, those aren’t available. Besides disinfecting theatres after each show, we have also installed Wolf Airmask, equipment offering protection from harmful micro-organisms in the air.”While most theatres had smooth online bookings, some had to open counters due to technical issues.

Masked enthusiasm 

With face masks and high spirits, movie buffs returned to the theatres which were opened after 10 months. While many moviegoers were thrilled to get back, several were cautious.

“I reached the theatre an hour ago as I knew Covid formalities would take time. I was super excited to watch ‘Master’ with my friend who is a massive fan of Vijay. The theatre management ensured the safety of movie buffs,” said Hari Krishnan, a Neyyattinkara native

“Earlier, we came in groups to watch movies. However, this time, we had to sit one seat apart to maintain social distancing. Although the movie was good, we couldn’t enjoy it completely due to the restrictions,” said Aravind J B from Balaramapuram

“We are Vijay fans and would never miss his movies. We are happy that the government took appropriate steps to reopen theatres. Post the lockdown, watching movies has become a new experience,” said Nihas A, who came with 11 friends

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moviegoers
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp