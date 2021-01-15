STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1971 Indo-Pak war anniv, Veterans’ Day observed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fifth ‘Armed Forces Veterans Day’ celebrations and Swarnim Vijay Varsh -- the 50th Anniversary Celebrations of the 1971 Indo-Pak War — were held at the Pangode Military Station here on Thursday adhering to the Covid-19 protocol. In his inaugural speech Air Marshal J Chalapati recalled the courage and valour shown by Air Commodore Mehar Singh, Brigadier N P Singh, Colonel Dewan Renjith Rai and others during the war.

“It was only due to their hard work that the map of our country is still the same even 73 years on since independence,” said the Air Marshal, adding, the three services are always committed towards the veterans. Earlier in the day, Air Marshal J Chalapati, Senior Air Staff Officer, Southern Air Command, Brigadier Kartik Seshadri, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station, Captain S John and veterans laid wreaths at the War Memorial Pangode, in memory of the soldiers who had sacrificed their lives on the altar of duty. 

It was followed by the Armed Forces Veterans’ Seminar at Cariappa Auditorium where representatives of Directorate of Air Veterans, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme and State Bank of India spoke.
There were exclusive counters for ex-servicemen at the venue. They included a medical and health check-up camp, job placement and resettlement stall, Central Pension Processing and Disbursement Cell and CSD counters. 

There were lectures on Pension and Welfare-related subjects by representatives of State Bank of India, Directorate of Air Veterans and Kerala Ex- Servicemen Welfare Department. The event was organised under the aegis of Southern Air Command in close coordination with HQ 91 Infantry Brigade and Naval Detachment. The Armed Forces Veterans’ Day is commemorated as a mark of respect to services rendered by Field Marshal K M Cariappa,  the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. 

