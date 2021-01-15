STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New floating amphitheatre to entertain tourists

The amphitheatre comprising a gallery and floating stage is being set up at a cost of Rs 78 lakh. The project was executed by Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS).

Published: 15th January 2021 05:51 AM

The floating stage is all set for its launch on January 26 at Veli Tourist Village | Vincent Pulickal

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new amphitheatre coming up at Veli Tourist Village will be opened for the public from January 26 with an inaugural performance by dancer Rajashree Warrier. The main attraction of the amphitheatre is the floating stage. Ever since the park reopened, tourists and visitors are turning up in large numbers at the spot despite the pandemic threat.  

A senior official of the Tourism Department said the amphitheatre which was one of the components of the revamp plan of the Veli Tourist Village would be an added attraction as the village will be able to host live events. The amphitheatre comprising a gallery and floating stage is being set up at a cost of Rs 78 lakh. The project was executed by Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS).

“There were a few challenges and it took some time to get all necessary clearance for this particular project which was one of the many components in the revamp plan. We will be constructing a temporary anchor for the stage,” said an official associated with the project. ULCCS had roped in Floatels India Private Ltd for constructing the floating stage, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 35 lakh.

Managing Director of Floatels India M R Narayanan said that the rope of the anchor of the stage will be made of stainless steel. “We will be offering a guarantee period of 25 years for the stage. The floating restaurant at Veli was also done by us and it is intact even after 20 years,” said Narayanan. 

An official of ULCCS said that the permanent anchor for the floating stage will arrive from Australia very soon. “We did some research and have chosen the technology very carefully to keep the stage afloat permanently. It would take a few more weeks to get the anchor which is made of stainless steel,” said the official. The official said that the anchor costs around Rs 4 lakh.

