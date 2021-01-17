STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid vaccination drive begins in Capital

 Covid vaccination drive kick-started in 11 centres in the district in strict adherence to Covid protocol and the presence of a government observer.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid vaccination drive kick-started in 11 centres in the district in strict adherence to Covid protocol and the presence of a government observer. In NIMS Medicity, one of the 11 vaccination centres in the district, the first to get vaccinated was Dr Abdul Bari, psychiatrist working at the same hospital. By 11.30am, three people were vaccinated and already put under the mandatory 30 minutes observation. 

Dr Manju Thampi, medical administrator of NIMS, said its a proud moment to be part of the drive. “We are happy to be part of the vaccination drive. All directives given by the government were followed. A government official was overseeing the whole process. A total of 100 vaccinations can be done every day. Government had given us a list of health workers including doctors, nurses, OP assistants and attenders,” she said. 

The hospital has eight staff members trained as vaccinators who will work as part of the drive for the foreseeable future.Dr Sivakumar, the government observer said that all measures were in place at the hospital as instructed. A team of police officials were also present on the premises. 

Sree Gokulam Medical College, Nedumangaud district hospital, taluk hospitals in Parassala and Vithura, Manamboor Community Health Centre, District Ayurveda Hospital, Varkala, Women and Childcare hospital, Thycaud, KIMS hospital and health centres in Poozhanad and Pangappara are the other vaccination centres. In Poozhanad community health centre, medical officer Dr Vinoj was vaccinated first. Each person was given 0.5 ml of Covishield. A second dose of the medicine will be given to the recipients after 28 days.A total of 763 people here were administered the vaccine on Saturday. There will be no vaccinations on Sunday and it will resume on Monday. 

Congratulatory note 
A congratulatory note will be given to all health workers who were part of the Covid containment efforts. In all, 52,477 health workers will be lauded. District Collector Navjot Khosa said the selfless service rendered by the heakth workers should always be remembered.

